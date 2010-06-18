Anglo Irish Bank CEO: Kiss Your €22 Billion Goodbye, Taxpayers, 'Cause You'll Never See It Again

Taxpayers had to bailout Anglo Irish Bank this year to the tune of 22 billion euros, a huge sum that was necessary in order to keep the failed Irish bank afloat.

Now its CEO Mike Aynsley is on video admitting that the money taxpayers put forth “will never be seen again.” If you watch the videos below, courtesy of TheStory.ie, you’ll see that Aynsley is clearly distraught over the mess.











And yet another video of Aynsley biting the bullet. It takes a lot for any CEO to admit this.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.