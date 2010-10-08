What Ireland's €30 Billion Bailout Of Anglo Irish Bank Means To U.S. Investors

What should U.S. investors make of Ireland’s €30 billion bailout of Anglo Irish Bank? Otis Casey of Markit had this to say:



“In the sovereigns, the volatility in the markets – particularly in investment grade corporates for U.S., high-yield, etc. – has been on the recession. So that’s good news for U.S. investors at least.”

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

