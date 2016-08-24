Angling for a promotion? These 4 courses are required learning

Looking to improve your job hunting potential? Showing employers you know your way around MS Office is a surefire way to get an edge over the competition.

The Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle offers top-tier training in four essential MS Office programs, and it’s on sale for only $63.70 AUD ($49 USD).

Your bundle includes the following 7 courses:

Microsoft Excel Course: Master the essential functions and dive into in-depth data handling.

Advanced Microsoft Excel Course: Learn how to automate spreadsheets with macros.

Microsoft PowerPoint Course: Understand PowerPoint basics and get tips on optimizing presentation flow.

Microsoft Word Course: Discover how to create lists, tables, schedules, newsletters, and more.

Effective Outlook Course: Tackle inbox clutter and automate email management.

PivotTable Course: Present data clearly and build your own interactive dashboards.

SharePoint Course: Optimize your efficiency with advice from Sharepoint experts.

With more than 100 hours of training at your disposal, you’ll have all the help you need to master MS Office’s most critical programs. The Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle is now on sale for only $63.70 AUD ($49 USD), saving you nearly 90% off the retail price. For physical items, additional shipping costs may apply.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.