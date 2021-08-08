Angler in North Carolina catches a fish with strange human-like teeth after a ‘very good fight’

A fish with human-like teeth has been caught by anglers in North Carolina this week.

Nathan Martin, the angler who caught the fish, said it was a “really good catch.”

The fish is a sheepshead fish, which is commonly found swimming along the Atlantic coast.

Photos of the catch were shared on Facebook by Jennette’s Pier in Nag’s Head, which is a popular fishing destination.

The angler who caught the fish, Nathan Martin, said he was surprised when he came face-to-face with a “mouth full of teeth.”

“It’s a very good fight when you’re fighting on the line, it’s a really good catch, and it tastes very good,” he said, according to the BBC. The fish weighed nine pounds, according to Jennette’s Pier.

Sheepshead fish are silver in color and can grow up to nearly 30 inches (76cm).

A fully-grown sheepshead fish typically has three rows of molars in its upper jaw and two rows in its lower jaw, according to Live Science. They have a diverse and omnivorous diet and usually like to crunch on the shells of their prey.

Although the fish might look dangerous, they don’t pose a threat to humans, according to David Catania, the collections manager for ichthyology at the California Academy of Sciences.