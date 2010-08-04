Sharron Angle: Reporters Should Only "Ask The Questions We Want To Answer"

Nevada senate candidate Sharron Angle has further expounded on her strategy of courting conservative media and avoiding more mainstream sources — it’s not just about money, as she’s said before, but also about only being asked the questions she wants.



“We needed to have the press be our friend,” Angle said in an interview that aired on Fox over the weekend.

“Wait a minute. Hold on a second. To be your friend?” said a disbelieving Carl Cameron. Before Angle could fully answer, he added: “That sounds naive.” Apparently this was too much for even him.

“Well, no,” said Angle. “We wanted them to ask the questions we want to answer so that they report the news the way we want it to be reported.”

Angle continued: “And when I get on a show, and I say, ‘Send money to SharronAngle.com,’ so that your listeners will know that if they want to support me they need to go to SharronAngle.com.”

The TPM Poll Average gives Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid a lead of 44.3%-42.6%.



