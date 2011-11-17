Angie Only Owns 1.8% Of Angie's List

Photo: Angie’s List Blog

Dilution sucks. Just ask Angie.When Angie’s List IPOs today at a valuation near $667 million, Angie Hicks will literally see her name in lights.



She will not, however, walk away with much of that $667 million staked to her name.

Angie’s List’s cofounder and current CMO owns just 1.8% of the company.

(Her stake will still be worth $12 million, so don’t weep for her too much.)

The New York Times’s Steven Davidoff has a whole column on how founders should be careful to hang on to equity. You should read it >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.