Signs that you may have anger issues and how to cope with it

Anger can manifest as yelling, cursing, and breaking things. skynesher

Anger issues come in different forms, including outward anger, inward anger, and passive anger.

You may experience symptoms like muscle tension, anxiety, increased heart rate, and guilt.

Anger can be caused by underlying emotions like sadness, betrayal, fear, and hurt.

While everyone likely feels angry from time to time, some people have anger issues that can disrupt their day to day and jeopardize important relationships and friendships. .

In fact, a large 2015 study found that about 7.8% of the US population deals with either intense or poorly controlled anger.

Turns out, not all anger is the same, so anger issues can manifest in different ways. Here’s what you need to know about the different types of anger issues as well as their symptoms, causes, and treatments.

Types of anger issues

Anger issues can be categorized into three main types, says Renée Goff, PsyD, PMH-C, a licensed clinical psychologist at Orchid Wellness & Mentoring. They are:

1. Outward anger

Outward anger issues are what usually comes to mind when people think about “anger issues,” Goff says. This includes aggressive behavior that anyone can easily hear and/or see. Examples include:

Cursing

Yelling

Throwing things

Breaking items

2. Inward anger

Inward anger is mostly harbored more privately by the individual, and it may not be visible to others. Goff says inward anger includes:

Negative self-talk

Self-loathing

Feelings of unworthiness

“Inward anger issues can be that awful nagging voice that continually says ‘You aren’t good enough’ or constantly reminds you of mistakes you’ve made,” says Goff.

3. Passive anger

Passive anger is not as obvious as the other two types. Passive anger refers to passive aggressiveness, such as snarky remarks you might utter under your breath, or spiteful things that you might play off as a joke, says Goff.

Symptoms of anger issues

Aside from feeling angry, there are additional symptoms of anger issues, both physical and emotional, says Nereida Gonzalez-Berrios, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist in private practice. She says these symptoms include:

Physical symptoms of anger:

Increased blood pressure and heart rate

Feeling hot or flushed in the face and neck

Muscle tension

Clenching fists or jaw

Tightness in chest

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Emotional symptoms of anger:

Anxiety

Irritability

Guilt

Depression

Lack of patience

Impulsiveness

Lack of emotional control

The causes of anger issues

Anger is a secondary emotion, Goff says, which means it’s important to take a step back and evaluate what the underlying cause of the anger is and what triggered it.

Usually, she says anger is caused by feelings of:

Hurt, like when you’re going through a breakup

Fear, like if you’re experiencing financial troubles

Disappointment possibly from getting stuck in traffic or missing the train

Betrayal like if you discover you’re being cheated on

Sadness like while dealing with the loss of a loved one

Unmet expectations from a spouse or parent who shows up late to an important event

“Anger issues occur when one repeatedly, consciously or not, avoids examining what initial feelings truly sent one down the path to anger,” says Goff.

By being introspective and identifying the root cause of your anger each time you experience the emotion, you can gain some clarity.

Mental health conditions that may correlate with anger Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD): OCD is typically characterized by severe obsessions and compulsions that interfere with daily life. This can cause significant distress and anger. A 2020 study found that people with OCD self-report more anger and aggression than those without OCD.

OCD is typically characterized by severe obsessions and compulsions that interfere with daily life. This can cause significant distress and anger. A 2020 study found that people with OCD self-report more anger and aggression than those without OCD. Depression : A 2013 study found that 54.5% of participants who experienced major depressive episodes also had anger issues. Depression often causes people to feel sad, lose interest in things they once enjoyed, and have low energy and motivation.

: A 2013 study found that 54.5% of participants who experienced major depressive episodes also had anger issues. Depression often causes people to feel sad, lose interest in things they once enjoyed, and have low energy and motivation. Bipolar disorder: Bipolar disorder consists of people having both depressive and manic phases. These dramatic shifts in mood may also result in anger and aggression. A 2012 study found that people with bipolar disorder have significantly more aggressive behaviors than people without bipolar disorder.

When to see a doctor

If your anger issues are impacting your day-to-day personal or professional life, you may need to see a professional. Goff says to look out for the following warning signs:

Repeated conflicts in relationships due to anger

Loss of relationships due to anger

Increased frequency, intensity, or duration of anger symptoms

Increased frequency, intensity, or duration of underlying emotions that trigger your anger

Treatment for anger issues

If you are dealing with chronic anger issues, there are various treatment options. Goff recommends working with a licensed mental health professional and trying the following approaches:

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT): This is a type of therapy that helps you identify negative thought patterns that may be perpetuating your anger. “Once aware of these negative patterns of thought, you can begin working on how to change these thought patterns, which will in turn change your behavior,” says Goff. You may also find anger management classes or groups where CBT will likely be used in the process.

This is a type of therapy that helps you identify negative thought patterns that may be perpetuating your anger. “Once aware of these negative patterns of thought, you can begin working on how to change these thought patterns, which will in turn change your behavior,” says Goff. You may also find anger management classes or groups where CBT will likely be used in the process. Solution-focused brief therapy (SFBT): SFBT can help you pinpoint exceptions to your anger issues, and then make actionable changes based on that. “What was different about the times you were able to effectively manage triggers or feelings that would have typically led to anger? Once you’re able to determine and understand what exactly was different, you can begin to intentionally do more of what has or did work during those ‘exceptions,'” says Goff.

SFBT can help you pinpoint exceptions to your anger issues, and then make actionable changes based on that. “What was different about the times you were able to effectively manage triggers or feelings that would have typically led to anger? Once you’re able to determine and understand what exactly was different, you can begin to intentionally do more of what has or did work during those ‘exceptions,'” says Goff. Mindfulness techniques : Mindfulness is all about being present in the moment and acknowledging feelings without judgement. “Mindfulness techniques can be helpful with being more actively aware and in tune with what your body is telling you. This will help you better recognize and listen to those physical cues before heading down the, at times, quick path to anger,” says Goff.

: Mindfulness is all about being present in the moment and acknowledging feelings without judgement. “Mindfulness techniques can be helpful with being more actively aware and in tune with what your body is telling you. This will help you better recognize and listen to those physical cues before heading down the, at times, quick path to anger,” says Goff. Psychopharmacological medications: While medications do not treat anger specifically, Goff says medications can treat underlying mental health conditions such as depression that may be presenting as anger.

Insider’s takeaway

If you feel like your anger is getting out of hand and interfering with your quality of life, help is available. Remember to take a step back and identify the root cause of your anger, and connect with a mental health professional so you can work on techniques that will help you regain control of your emotions and life.