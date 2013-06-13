An Angels Outfielder Made The Catch Of The Year

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim have a problem every team would enjoy: they have two outstanding centre fielders.



One of them, Mike Trout, is the best young player in a generation, if not ever. The other, Peter Bourjos, is who many believe to be the best defensive outfielder in baseball.

Bourjos missed more than a month with a strained left hamstring and during that time Trout roamed centre field. But when Bourjos returned Monday he reclaimed his spot up the middle.

Tuesday he made this incredible grab:

While catches like that would put most arguments to rest, the grab is incredibly similar to a grab Trout made last year also in Baltimore, also robbing J.J. Hardy of a homer:

The reality is that it doesn’t matter who plays where. As long as both of these guys are manning the same outfield there will be no cheap hits falling in the Anaheim outfield.

