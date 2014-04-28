Angels Frontman Doc Neeson Reveals On Australian Story He May Have Just Months To Live

Doc Neeson performing at the Countdown Spectacular in 2007. Photo Kristian Dowling/Getty.

The brain tumour that threatened Doc Neeson’s life has returned and The Angels singer has been told it could be life-threatening within three to six months.

The details of the 67-year-old rock music legend’s fight for life are revealed on an episode of ABC TV’s Australian Story airing tonight at 8pm.

“The news is grim, but some people can get through this, and that’s the way I try to think about things,” Neeson says. “So I’m looking forward optimistically to the future.”

The documentary series followed Neeson for more than a year as he underwent treatment for the brain tumour, which was diagnosed in late 2012. It was removed and treated, but an MRI scan in February revealed the tumour had returned.

The profile includes Neeson receiving the Order of Australia and a benefit concert last year that featured Jimmy Barnes and former federal minister and Oils lead singer Peter Garrett.

The Angels burst onto the Australian pub rock scene in 1976 with their song ‘Am I Ever Going To See Your Face Again’. It became an anthem for generation and somewhere along the way, the audience began to shout back, in response to the chorus, “No way, get f&#ked, f*%k off!”

New Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove reveals it cause some discomfort when he was commander of the peacekeeping forces in East Timor and The Angels played in a concert for the troops.

The Catholic Bishop of East Timor asked the then-general what they were singing. Sir Peter demurred, saying he couldn’t quite make it out.

Doc Neeson has just released his first single in seven years, “Walking in the Rain”.

