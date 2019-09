And that’s how much it will cost former Countrywide CEO Angelo Mozilo to settle charges against him brought by the SEC.



(Remember, Mozilo was sued by the SEC in June of 2009 for misrepresenting the health of his company. His trial was due to begin next week.)

