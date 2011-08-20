AngelList, The Company That Puts Millions In Startups' Pockets, Opens Up Shop In NYC

Photo: Photo by Flickr user kk+

AngelList, the Silicon Valley-based community that connects startups with investors, is opening up shop in New York.Next week, three of its 10 employees will move into startup incubator DogPatch Labs.



Dave Zohrob, an AngelList developer who will be moving into DogPatch, says his company is attracted to New York because of its hyperactive startup community.

“A lot is happening around New York, and a lot of companies have raised money on the east coast,” Zohrob says. “They’ve raised more per capita via AngelList than startups on the west coast.”

Zohrob says AngelList wanted a place where it could be connected to the New York community, and where it could be surrounded by startups. “We also looked at General Assembly, but the waiting list was longer than Shake Shack’s!”

AngelList currently has 10,000 startups in its database and about 2,500 investors. It says it is seeing an extraordinary amount of companies get funded — one or two close a round on its platform per day.

