Former "Jersey Shore" Star Angelina Pivarnick Blames The Show For Her Miscarriage

Former “Jersey Shore” subject Angelina Pivarnick (she does not appear on the upcoming season) just announced that she recently suffered a miscarriage.



She blames the MTV show — and the media spotlight that went along with it — for the sad occurrence.

Pivarnick made the information public on the show “Father Albert,” a syndicated talk show hosted by Alberto Cutie, the former priest who left the Catholic Church when he was caught having an affair with a woman.

(We won’t even touch that one.)

Whatever message Pivarnick’s trying to get across, the one she’s achieved is: absolutely nothing is off limits when it comes to the news cycle (and its various defrocked priest interviewers).

Blaming paparazzi flashbulbs is a little tough to swallow from a figure who rushed a horrible single onto YouTube, got proposed to on the red carpet and shot another reality pilot.

It’s hard not to assume that, with her ex-castmembers set to be back on the air in mere days, Pivarnick isn’t desperately trying to grab a shred of that spotlight.

Click here to see how stars use crazy rumours to pump up their own projects >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.