A "Jersey Shore" Wedding! Angelina Pivarnick Is Engaged

Forget the elegant royal nuptials being planned across the pond. America is about to get its first tanned gorilla juicehead wedding: Angelina Pivarnick is engaged.



(She’s having a way better week than castmate Ronnie Magro, who was in court on Tuesday to plead not guilty to assault charges.)

Pivarnick’s boyfriend, David Kovacs, apparently popped the question at Fashion Week.

We can almost hear the wheels spinning at MTV. Since Pivarnick never did too well in the “Jersey Shore” group setting anyway, how about a “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica” style program?

We’re sure Pivarnick has some soundbytes up her zebra-striped sleeves that would put Jessica Simpson’s infamous “Chicken of the Sea” confusion to shame.

Whatever keeps Pivarnick from releasing another pop single works for us.

