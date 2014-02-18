Angelina Jolie-Directed 'Unbroken' Previewed During Olympics

Tom Brokaw narrates the below 3-minute video that tells the incredible story of U.S. Olympic athlete Louis Zamperini.

A track star at the 1936 Olympic Games, Zamperini went on to serve in World War II, during which time the bomardier’s plane crashed into the ocean and he survived for 47 days on a raft in shark-infested waters. Zamperini was eventually rescued by the Japanese, only to be held for two years as a prisoner of war.

The bestselling book “Unbroken” is based on Zamperini’s life and Angelina Jolie is directing the film adaptation, due in theatres Christmas 2014.

Watch the first footage from the film below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.