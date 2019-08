Angelina Jolie is a special envoy for the UN’s High Commission for Refugees. She recently visited a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon, and gave an impassioned speech for refugees around the world.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER Culture on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.