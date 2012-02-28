Angelina Jolie's Leg And Jennifer Lopez's Nipple Steal The Oscar Show

Was it a purposeful nip slip? A wardrobe malfunction? Shadow? Whatever it was peeking out of Jennifer Lopez‘s Zuhair Muradgown at the Oscar’s Sunday night has caused quite the frenzy.



Lopez’s stylist, Mariel Haenn, clarified to People.com, “The dress fit perfectly to every inch… While the dress did give the illusion of sheer-ness, joke’s on everyone who wishes they saw something!”

Angelina Jolie, on the other hand, was much more purposeful in the display of her long, lean, right leg while presenting the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Jolie was later mocked by Jim Rash, who imitated the actress’ pose while on-stage accepting his own award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

But it seems the starlets’ body parts saved an otherwise dull show and got the twitterverse talking.

Shortly after each incident, Twitter accounts popped up with the handles, “@JLosNipple” and “@AngiesRightLeg.”

@JLosNipple first posted, “DID YOU SEE ME!?” and has since tweeted 74 times to 1960 followers. @AngiesRightLeg already has 12,900 followers after it’s first post “Look at me!” and is following one person: @JLosNipple.

According to the official Oscars.com website, Angelina Jolie was the third highest trending topic throughout the show, just behind Meryl Streep and “The Artist.” Jolie’s up-to-there slit in her Versace dress and frail figure ignited 3,399 tweets per minute, according to Us Weekly. And of course, there is already the Angelina’s leg photobomb meme and Buzzfeed’s brilliant, “If Both Of Angelina’s Legs Were Showing” photo. Take a look below. Do you think Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie revealed too much or not enough? The alleged nip slip:

The leg reveal:

