Angelina Jolie: Worse Than "Uncool" She's Kind Of Poor

The celebrity gossip world is abuzz over comments that Jennifer Aniston made in the December issue of Vogue about Angelina Jolie dishing on the early days of her relationship with Brad. In case you haven’t read it elsewhere, Jen said she thought that was really “uncool.” Well, here’s something more substantive than who’s cool or not. While Angie was off making babies with Brad last year, Jen banked $27 million dollars, $13 million more than Brad’s new girlfriend.



As they say, success really is the best revenge.

Forbes: But while Jolie got the guy, Aniston is strutting about with the fatter wallet. Between June 2007 and June 2008, she banked $27 million to Jolie’s $14 million. Why the $13 million difference? While a then-pregnant Jolie was focused more on her ever-expanding brood than on her big screen opportunities, Aniston was busy scoring role after role–after role.

The tabloid staple’s upcoming films include the canine comedy Marley & Me and the relationship drama He’s Just Not That Into You. What’s more, Aniston earns big money on Friends syndication and a lucrative Smartwater endorsement deal.

