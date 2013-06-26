Angelina Jolie Urges UN To Fight Against Rape In War Zones

Angelina Jolie was successful in speaking to the U.N. about stopping rape in war zones.

Angelina Jolie appeared before the U.N. Security Council on Monday, urging that they take a stronger stand on rape in war zones.



The actress, who serves as a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, explained: “Hundreds of thousands — if not millions — of women, children and men have been raped in conflicts in our lifetimes.”

“You set the bar,” she said to the group. “If the… council sets rape and sexual violence in conflict as a priority it will become one and progress will be made. If you do not, this horror will continue.”

Jolie urged the diplomatic leaders, “Meet your commitments, debate this issue in your parliaments, mobilize people in your countries, and build it into all your foreign policy efforts. Together, you can turn the tide of global opinion, shatter impunity and finally put an end to this abhorrence.”

Shortly after Jolie spoke, a legally-binding resolution on the topic was passed.

Watch Jolie work it below:

