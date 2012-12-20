Angelina Jolie To Direct True WWII Drama 'Unbroken' — Here's Today's Buzz

- Angelina Jolie second directing project will be World War II drama “Unbroken” for Universal. The film is the true story of Louis Zamperini, the U.S. Olympic athlete who later survived a World War II plane crash and a stint as a prisoner of war in Japan. “I read Laura Hillenbrand’s brilliant book, and I was so moved by Louie Zamperini’s heroic story, I immediately began to fight for the opportunity to make this film,” said Jolie in a statement. “Louie is a true hero and a man of immense humanity, faith and courage. I am deeply honored to have the chance to tell his inspiring story.”
- Hugh Jackman will officially be coming back as Wolverine in Bryan Singer’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”
- Both Foster the People’s “Pumped Up Kicks” and Ke$has’s “Die Young” have been pulled from radio stations after last week’s shooting in Newtown, CT.
- Disney and Pixar’s official blog revealed a new photo from next year’s “Monster’s Inc” prequel.
- Kristen Stewart apologized for making everyone “so angry.” “It was not my intention,” Stewart told Newsweek, adding, “I don’t care [about people’s opinions]. It doesn’t keep me from doing my s–––.”
- Just a week before “Twilight” actor Bronson Pelletier was arrested for public intoxication at an L.A. airport for allegedly peeing in public — the actor was popped for felony cocaine and meth possession.
- Good news, “Game of Thrones” fans. Each episode will be lengthened in the upcoming third season. “There’s almost another full episode’s worth of extra minutes spread across the season,” co-showrunner Dan Weiss tells EW.
- Tom Cruise and Jimmy Fallon had a real water fight during Cruise’s Tuesday appearance on the late night show.
- As the third season of NBC’s “The Voice” came to a close Tuesday night, the network launched the first promo for the next cycle, introducing new coaches Usher and Shakira, who are stepping in for Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green. Watch the promo video below:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.