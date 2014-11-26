The Mansion Tax Could Keep Angelina Jolie Out Of London

Angelina Jolie has stormed onto the British political scene, revealing that Labour’s proposed mansion tax could prevent her from moving to London, the Telegraph reported.

Jolie, who described herself as “quite fond of England,” was speaking to John Snow of Channel 4 when she said that the tax “could put her off.”

Rumours spread over the weekend that Jolie and her husband Brad Pitt were looking for a mansion in Marylebone, the central London borough called “the coolest place on the planet.”

But in a previous interview Pitt himself had raised an issue with the British tax system. “It is good fun here. Still… work on the tax issues,” he said to the Sunday Times.

Labour’s mansion tax, that would hit properties valued at least £2 million ($US3.15 million), is said to interest 110,000 properties in the country, 86,000 of these in London alone.

In the last few years, Jolie has forged a close friendship with William Hague, the Tory politician and former UK Secretary of State at the Foreign Office. The actress and the politician worked together on a campaign to end violence against women in conflict zones.

Jolie has also confirmed she would quit her acting career to dedicate more time to her campaigning activity, leaving the door open to a political future. She would enter politics “if I felt I would really make a difference,” she said to ITV.

You can see the whole interview with Jon Snow here. The passage about the mansion tax is at the very end:

