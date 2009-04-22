Angelina Jolie Likes Palm Pre More Than iPhone

The Palm (PALM) Pre still isn’t available to the general public, but the normal rules don’t apply to Angelina Jolie. According to a report at the LA Gossip Examiner, Angelina’s already been using a Pre for some time. And she likes it more than Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone.

Angelina’s gadget review:

“I asked her how she likes the phone,” a production assistant on the set of Salt told me. “She went on about it for about two minutes. She basically said she likes the software better than the iPhone, she likes the thumboard for texting (although the keys aren’t big enough), and thinks the screen is beautiful but can be too easily scratched.”

The production assistant couldn’t get over the fact that Angelina wanted to have a talk with him about cell phones.

A good sign for Palm and Sprint, which need the Pre to be a hit.

