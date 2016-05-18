Angelina Jolie slams Donald Trump's anti-Muslim stance: 'It's hard to hear'

Big names in Hollywood are coming out in force to voice their disapproval of Donald Trump’s presidential run.

Johnny Depp told a reporter while walking the red carpet of his latest movie “Alice Through the Looking Glass” that if Trump were elected president, he would be the “last president of the United States” because “it just wouldn’t work after that.”

A few days later, while attending the Cannes Film Festival with his movie “Money Monster,” George Clooney vowed that “there is not going to be a President Donald Trump.”

Now Angelina Jolie is going after Trump for his anti-Muslim remarks. The candidate has proposed temporarily banning Muslims from entering the US.

While at a BBC event in London on Monday, the Oscar winner and UN humanitarian closed her eyes and shook her head in disapproval when she was asked her thoughts about Trump’s stance on Muslims.

“To me, America is built on people from around the world coming together for freedoms, especially freedom of religion,” Jolie said. “So it’s hard to hear this is coming from someone who is pressing to be an American president.”

Jolie was at the event as the special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, in hopes of uniting the world in response to the refugee crisis in which hundreds of thousands are flooding into Europe from the Middle East and Africa.

NOW WATCH: Psychiatrists studied 400 movies to find the most realistic psychopath



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.