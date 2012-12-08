See What Happened When Angelina Jolie Met With Syrian Refugees

Angelina Jolie meets with Syrian refugees in Jordan who had fled from conflict in their home country.



UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie travelled to the Jordan – Syria border to meet frightened and exhausted Syrian refugees who had just completed the perilous crossing to safety in Jordan.

The Hollywood actress met a family who moved from Damascus to their home town of Daraa four months ago but decided they should flee to Jordan.

This family is joining tens of thousands of others who have already fled to Jordan and surrounding country.

Jolie returned to the camp on December 6 to meet more refugees and the family she talked to before.

Nearly half a million Syrians fleeing intensified fighting have been registered in neighbouring countries since the conflict began.

Hundreds of thousands more are unregistered, but are expected to come forward for help in the next few months as their resources are depleted.

Since the UNHCR special envoy’s last visit in September, the number of registered Syrian refugees in the region has increased by more than 200,000 and in Jordan alone by nearly 50,000.

The sprawling Za’atri refugee camp north of Amman has doubled in size.

Angelina Jolie and her partner, Brad Pitt, made a donation of $50,000 dollars for the purchase of family tents for refugees.

Contains video from Reuters

