Angelina Jolie Is Definitely Wearing Makeup In Her $10 Million "No-Makeup" Louis Vuitton Campaign

Photo: WWD.com

Really?Angelina Jolie posed for the latest “Core Values” ad campaign for Louis Vuitton, photographed by Annie Leibovitz.



The newly released advertisement shows the actress sitting atop a boat in Cambodia, looking away from the camera.

As WWD describes the advertisement, Jolie is “barefoot, wearing her own clothes, no makeup and toting her own elegantly weathered monogrammed Alto bag.”

Jolie is without-a-doubt beautiful, but no makeup? Come on.

This is the largest version of the ad we could find, and we can see her eyeshadow from here.

While Vuitton refuses to release the costs of the campaign, Jezebel.com estimates Jolie was paid $10 million for her work with the fashion house.

Naturally, Vuitton told WWD that “Jolie donated an undisclosed portion of her fees to a charity.”

Pietro Beccari, Vuitton’s executive vice president told WWD, “This campaign is about a very special person and a very special journey.”

That’s all well and good — but makeup made the journey, too. Otherwise, Jolie would look more like this:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.