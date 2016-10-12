Angelina Jolie's lawyers allegedly threaten to sue one of the biggest celebrity bloggers

The INSIDER Summary:

Be careful what you write about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. At least, that’s what celebrity blogger Perez Hilton is learning the hard way.

Hilton shared on Instagram on Sunday that he was allegedly contacted by Jolie’s lawyers, Bert Fields and Priya Sapori, over coverage of the Brangelina divorce.

Radar Online reported Fields and Sapori asked Hilton to modify one of his articles on Jolie. Hilton denied their request.

In an email back to Jolie’s lawyers, Hilton wrote that he has “ALWAYS been a huge fan and SUPPORTER of hers.” (His emphasis not ours.)

Hilton went on to express his frustration and even demand an apology, adding that he was “not changing anything.” He then ended the letter on a vulgar note.

“In other news, #AngelinaJolie’s lawyers at Greenberg Glusker have just threatened to sue me for my coverage of her split from #BradPitt,” Hilton wrote on Instagram. “ME!! I have always been one of Angelina Jolie’s loudest and strongest supporters and defenders!!!!! This was my email back to Angelina’s lawyers, #BertFields and #PriyaSapori. Glad I’m not running for president!!”

The full message reads:

Please get this message to Angelina Jolie herself. She KNOWS… I have ALWAYS been a huge fan and SUPPORTER of hers!! I am livid!! Unless she wants to turn me into an enemy, I want an apology right now. I am not changing anything. If you want to sue me, my lawyer is Bryan Freedman and he is CC’d. I did nothing illegal. We stand 100% behind our reporting. F— YOU. And suck my d—!

Here’s a quick look at some recent headlines from Hilton on the Brangelina divorce:

Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September and is seeking full custody of the couple’s six children.

