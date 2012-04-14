UPDATE: Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Are Engaged

UPDATE: CNN just confirmed that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are engaged.



“Yes, it’s confirmed. It is a promise for the future, and their kids are very happy. There’s no date set at this time. Brad designed the ring,” Pitt’s representative told CNN.

Forget the red carpet, it appears Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may finally walk down a different aisle.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger April 11 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Chinese Galleries.

Though neither engagement nor ring have been confirmed by Jolie’s camp, a rep of Beverly Hills jeweler Robert Procop confirms the designer created a ring for the actress.

“I can confirm that, yes, Robert Procop did indeed design an engagement ring for Angelina Jolie, designed in collaboration with Brad Pitt,” said the jeweler’s rep.

rumours of a wedding brewed after Pitt told CBS the couple was receiving pressure from the kids.

“It means something to them,” he continued. “We will [get married] someday, we will. It’s a great idea. ‘Get mummy a ring.’ ‘OK, I will, I will.’ “

