Angelina Jolie Tops Forbes' Highest Paid Actress List

Angelina Jolie is back in action, topping Forbes’ list of Hollywood’s Highest Paid Actresses.



Despite not appearing in a major motion picture since “The Tourist,” almost three years ago, Jolie racked up $33 million between June 2012 and June 2013.

In that time, she privately battled a major health issue. She had a preventive double mastectomy after learning she carried a gene that made it 87% likely she would get breast cancer.

The Oscar-winning actress and philanthropist is up $13 million from last year.

Actress Kristen Stewart landed on the top spot in 2012, thanks to the “Twilight” franchise, which ended its theatre run in November. “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” raked in more than $800 million worldwide.

Forbes predicts the vamp actress will slide off the list entirely next year, with the “Snow White and the Huntsman” sequel a ways away.

New to the list: Mila Kunis, who earned a combined $1 billion from “Ted” and “Oz: The Great and Powerful.”

Here’s the complete list of Hollywood’s Highest Paid Actresses:

1. Angelina Jolie — $33 million

2. Jennifer Lawrence — $26 million

3. Kristen Stewart — $22 million

4. Jennifer Aniston — $20 million

5. Emma Roberts — $16 million

6. Charlize Theron — $15 million

7. Sandra Bullock — $14 million

8. Natalie Portman — $14 million

9. Mila Kunis — $11 million

10. Julia Roberts — $11 million

