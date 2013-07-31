Angelina Jolie Tops Forbes' Highest Paid Actress List

Angelina Jolie is back in action, topping Forbes’ list of Hollywood’s Highest Paid Actresses.
Despite not appearing in a major motion picture since “The Tourist,” almost three years ago, Jolie racked up $33 million between June 2012 and June 2013.
In that time, she privately battled a major health issue. She had a preventive double mastectomy after learning she carried a gene that made it 87% likely she would get breast cancer.
The Oscar-winning actress and philanthropist is up $13 million from last year.
Actress Kristen Stewart landed on the top spot in 2012, thanks to the “Twilight” franchise, which ended its theatre run in November. “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” raked in more than $800 million worldwide.
Forbes predicts the vamp actress will slide off the list entirely next year, with the “Snow White and the Huntsman” sequel a ways away.
New to the list: Mila Kunis, who earned a combined $1 billion from “Ted” and “Oz: The Great and Powerful.”
Here’s the complete list of Hollywood’s Highest Paid Actresses:
1. Angelina Jolie — $33 million
2. Jennifer Lawrence — $26 million
3. Kristen Stewart — $22 million
4. Jennifer Aniston — $20 million
5. Emma Roberts — $16 million
6. Charlize Theron — $15 million
7. Sandra Bullock — $14 million
8. Natalie Portman — $14 million
9. Mila Kunis — $11 million
10. Julia Roberts — $11 million
