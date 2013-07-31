Angelina Jolie Tops Forbes' Highest Paid Actress List

Melia Robinson
Angelina Jolie red carpet

Angelina Jolie is back in action, topping Forbes’ list of Hollywood’s Highest Paid Actresses.

Despite not appearing in a major motion picture since “The Tourist,” almost three years ago, Jolie racked up $33 million between June 2012 and June 2013.

In that time, she privately battled a major health issue. She had a preventive double mastectomy after learning she carried a gene that made it 87% likely she would get breast cancer.

The Oscar-winning actress and philanthropist is up $13 million from last year.

Actress Kristen Stewart landed on the top spot in 2012, thanks to the “Twilight” franchise, which ended its theatre run in November. “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” raked in more than $800 million worldwide.

Forbes predicts the vamp actress will slide off the list entirely next year, with the “Snow White and the Huntsman” sequel a ways away.

New to the list: Mila Kunis, who earned a combined $1 billion from “Ted” and “Oz: The Great and Powerful.”

Here’s the complete list of Hollywood’s Highest Paid Actresses:

1. Angelina Jolie — $33 million

2. Jennifer Lawrence — $26 million

3. Kristen Stewart — $22 million

4. Jennifer Aniston — $20 million

5. Emma Roberts — $16 million

6. Charlize Theron — $15 million

7. Sandra Bullock — $14 million

8. Natalie Portman — $14 million

9. Mila Kunis — $11 million

10. Julia Roberts — $11 million

