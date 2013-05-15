Angelina Jolie Reveals She Is Also Having Her Ovaries Removed

On Tuesday, Angelina revealed in a NY Times op-ed that she had undergone a preventative double mastectomy after finding out she carried a gene giving her an 87% chance of getting breast cancer.



Today, the 37-year-old mother of six is on the cover of People magazine sharing the news that she has also decided to remove her ovaries as a cautionary measure — as the BRCA1 gene means she has a 50% chance of developing ovarian cancer.

According to People, “Some doctors recommend patients undergo the surgery by age 40 or when a woman is done having children, though it may trigger early menopause.”

After the surgery, Angelina will no longer be able to have biological children, although she still has the option to adopt.

Jolie and her fiancé, Brad Pitt, currently have three biological children and three adopted children — all under the age of 11.

Jolie has explained in her op-ed that she underwent the double mastectomy so that “I can tell my children that they don’t need to fear they will lose me to breast cancer.”

“The View” host Barbara Walters revealed on Tuesday’s show that she had both of her ovaries removed after her sister died from ovarian cancer.

The 83-year-old explained, “It’s not like having the breasts removed because people don’t see it. But it’s a decision you have to make, it’s preventative.”

Watch the “The View” discussion below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.