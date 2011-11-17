BIG STARS, BAD MOVIES: You Won't Believe What These Legit Actresses Starred In Before They Were On Top

Megan Angelo
strictly business

It’s not easy making it in Hollywood.

No, really — you have to do some pitiful stuff. And the worst part is, it’s all captured on film, blasted out to anyone dumb enough to pay for it, and immortalised on IMDB forever.

If all goes well, by the time you’re on Oscar’s shortlist, your worst credits have been forgotten.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t exist.

Oh, the dumb things celebrities do.

These are the stupidest star lawsuits we've ever heard of >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.