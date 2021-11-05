30 of the most daring looks Angelina Jolie has ever worn

Wearing a leather trench-coat dress, Jolie channeled Trinity from “The Matrix” in October 2017 – a full two years before the film was released. Angelina Jolie and David Duchovny attend the ‘Playing God’ premiere on October 14, 1997. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images For comparison, here’s what Trinity looks like — all Jolie needs is a pair of tiny sunglasses and she’s good to go.

At the Emmys in September 1998, Jolie wore a beige dress with sheer paneling and an exposed studded bra. Angelina Jolie on September 13, 1998. im Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Jolie was a double nominee that year — she was nominated for her work in the TV movie “Gia” and the miniseries “George Wallace.”

For the 1999 Golden Globes in January, Jolie wore a skintight silver gown encrusted with jewels. Angelina Jolie arrives during the 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 24, 1999. Ron Davis/Getty Images Famously, Jolie said that if she won a Globe, she’d jump in the pool after — and when she secured the win for “Gia,” she did exactly that , pulling an “Access Hollywood” producer in with her.

At the premiere of “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” in June 2001, Jolie wore low-rise leather pants that showed off her tattoos. Angelina Jolie before the premiere of the film ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ on June 11, 2001. Kevin Winter/Getty Images The tattoo on her lower abdomen says “Quod Me Nutrit Me Destruit,” which is a Latin phrase that means “What nourishes me, destroys me.”

Jolie wore this almost entirely backless black gown at the premiere of the “Tomb Raider” sequel in July 2003. Angelina Jolie at the premiere of ‘Lara Croft – Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life’ on July 21, 2003. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Black is a color that Jolie returns to time and time again.

For another “Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life” premiere in August 2003, the star chose a black halter dress with a plunging neckline and slit. Jolie didn’t pair any accessories with the look, letting the dress speak for itself.

Jolie wore this silk sage green dress with an even higher slit for the premiere of “Beyond Borders” in October 2003. Angelina Jolie at the ‘Beyond Borders’ premiere on October 15, 2003. Lalo Yasky/WireImage/Getty Images Her strappy green heels matched perfectly.

At the 2004 Academy Awards, she channeled Old Hollywood glam and Marilyn Monroe in this low-cut white satin gown. Angelina Jolie at the 76th Academy Awards on February 29, 2004. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images This has been cited as one of the best Oscars looks of all time, and the Marc Bouwer dress even has its own Wikipedia page “Angie’s one of very few people who can rock this material and this color — both being mercilessly unforgiving. But the dress drapes on her curves and shows off her assets in all the right ways,” Cosmopolitan wrote in 2011.

Jolie’s slits keep getting higher and higher – this sparkly skirt had a slit that went all the way to her hip. Angelina Jolie and Quincy Jones conduct on stage at the ‘We are the Future’ all-star humanitarian concert on May 16, 2004. Franco Origlia/Getty Images She stood with legendary producer Quincy Jones at this May 2004 event.

Jolie leaned into her animal instincts at the September 2004 premiere of “Shark Tale,” wearing a leopard-print trench coat. Angelina Jolie at the premiere of ‘Shark Tale’ on September 27, 2004. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images She paired the coat with equally bold red pumps.

Jolie returned to the all-leather look with this halter gown for the premiere of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” in June 2005. Angelina Jolie at the ‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’ premiere on June 7, 2005. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Once again, she chose a gown with a thigh-high slit and low neckline.

The next year, in November 2006, Jolie donned a sparkling black backless gown with a satin bow. Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of ‘The Good Shepherd’ on November 12, 2006. Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images The dress featured a sheer hem, as well.

At the 2009 Cannes Film Festival, Jolie walked the red carpet in this gauzy beige gown with yet another hip-high slit. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2009. Pool BENAINOUS/SANCHEZ/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images The chiffon gown was designed by Versace.

The slit in her dress at the Japanese premiere of “Salt” in July 2010 was just as daring. Angelina Jolie attends the ‘Salt’ premiere in Tokyo on July 27, 2010. Koji Watanabe/Getty Images The black gown featured a high neck and was almost entirely backless

Not even a full ball-gown skirt can stop Jolie from showing off her long legs, as seen by this look at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival. Angelina Jolie attends the ‘The Tree Of Life’ premiere during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2011. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images This chocolate-colored gown was designed by Atelier Versace and is one of her best Cannes looks of all time, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

At the premiere of “The Tourist” in December 2011, Jolie flawlessly combined two warring aesthetics with this dress featuring a delicate glittering bodice and a gothic black velvet skirt and matching shawl. Angelina Jolie attends ‘The Tourist’ premiere on December 16, 2010. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images This is another look designed by Atelier Versace

Jolie opted for a rare pop of color at the 2012 Golden Globes, donning this cream-colored gown with red accents. Angelina Jolie arrives at the 69th Golden Globe Awards on January 15, 2012. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images She paired the Atelier Versace gown with a matching red clutch by Christian Louboutin.

Jolie rocked a black gown with lace paneling and sleeves for an event in January 2012. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the 23rd Producers Guild Awards on January 21, 2012. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images It was designed by Michael Kors.

Jolie’s look at the premiere of “In the Land of Blood and Honey” in February 2012 featured a huge flower embellishment on the shoulder. Angelina Jolie attends the ‘In The Land Of Blood And Honey’ premiere on February 16, 2012. Julien Hekimian/WireImage/Getty Images The one-shouldered gown was designed by Ralph & Russo.

For the 2012 Oscars, Jolie wore perhaps her most famous look of all time – this structured black gown with a daringly high slit. Angelina Jolie arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2012. Ethan Miller/Getty Images Remember this? This Versace dress was so iconic it spawned dozens of memes, a Wikipedia entry, and is now considered one of the best Oscars looks of all time. “I had a more complicated dress and I wore the more comfortable dress, which was that one, and I think I was just so comfortable that … I think when you feel comfortable, when you feel yourself — which is very much the theme of [‘Eternals’], and we know this in life — you embrace it,” Jolie told Extra in 2019. “And sometimes, maybe it appears to be a thing, I don’t know.”

For the premiere of “Maleficent” in May 2014, Jolie wore a ball gown made entirely of rubberized silk. Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of Disney’s ‘Maleficent’ on May 28, 2014. Kevin Winter/Getty Images The gown was designed by , of course, Jolie’s favorite Atelier Versace.

She stunned in this lace white dress at the premiere of “Unbroken” in November 2014. Angelina Jolie arrives at the world premiere of ‘Unbroken’ on November 17, 2014. Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images The complex look is by Gucci.

Jolie looked like she stepped out in her most luxurious pajamas for the premiere of “The Breadwinner” in September 2017. Angelina Jolie attends ‘The Breadwinner’ premiere on September 10, 2017. J. Merritt/WireImage/Getty Images The Givenchy set may have inspired Kristen Stewart’s red carpet PJs look this year.

Her 2018 Golden Globes look also resembled pajamas with her feathery sleeves and sheer top. Angelina Jolie arrives at the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018. Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images As usual, she chose an Atelier Versace gown for the occasion.

Jolie’s liquid black gown had a scorpion brooch at the “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” premiere in September 2019. Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ on September 30, 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Atelier Versace dress was actually made of chain mail.

Jolie pulled out the 1920s flapper glam for another “Maleficent 2” premiere in October 2019. Angelina Jolie attends the Japanese premiere of ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ on October 3, 2019. Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images Moving away from her classic black, she donned a shimmering gown layered with fringe designed by Ralph & Russo.

For the French premiere of the “Maleficent” sequel later that month, Jolie channeled a lilac butterfly. Angelina Jolie attends the premiere of ‘Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil’ on October 7, 2019. Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images This flowy look is by Givenchy.

For one of the last “Maleficent” premieres, Jolie wore this stunning white gown with gold details and a flowing cape. Angelina Jolie attends the European premiere of ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ on October 9, 2019. Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images The cape had Swarovski crystal spiders embroidered throughout, and the bodice’s metallic golden details almost look like a superhero suit — something Jolie would soon learn all about. The whole look was designed by Ralph & Russo.

Jolie shined bright in this strapless metallic gown at the “Eternals” premiere in October 2021. Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the red carpet of the movie ‘Eternals’ on October 24, 2021. Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Jolie was accompanied by two of her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh, at the Rome Film Festival in this metallic Atelier Versace gown.