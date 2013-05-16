How Angelina Jolie Became The Most Famous Actress In The World [PHOTOS]

On Tuesday, Angelina Jolie published an op-ed in the New York Times revealing she has undergone a preventative double mastectomy.



The news was a surprise, for however hard Jolie tries to keep her private life just that, the actress and her fiancé Brad Pitt are often front page fodder.

From her scandalous beginning with Pitt to her most current medical confession, see how Angelina Jolie went from wild child indie actress to celebrated humanitarian and arguably the most famous woman in the word.

