Angelina Jolie Bought Brad Pitt A $1.6 Million Helicopter

The couple hope to fly from their chateau in France to the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

Photo: Shutterstock/AP

It’s not a birthday gift, nor a wedding gift for the newly engaged couple’s upcoming nuptials—it’s just another day in the life of Brangelina.Angelina Jolie has reportedly purchased a $1.6 million helicopter—as well as flying lessons—for her fiancé and baby daddy of six children, Brad Pitt.



“They’ve had a helicopter pad installed in the grounds of their south of France home, Chateau Miraval. So Ange thought it would be nice to buy Brad a helicopter as a surprise present,” a source told The Sun. “In particular, they would like to be able to fly to and from Cannes.”

The couple are set to walk the red carpet together at this month’s Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Pitt’s new underworld movie, “Killing Them Softly.”

“But even though Brad has his private pilot’s licence, he still needs to take a few flying lessons–which he’ll start straight away,” added the source.

Hopefully the chopper is an eight-seater so it can fit the entire Brangelina brood.

