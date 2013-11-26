Rumour Has It Angelina Jolie Bought Brad Pitt A Heart-Shaped Island For $US12.2 Million

Rumour has it that Angelina Jolie may have just bought Brad Pitt Petra Island, a heart-shaped island off the coast of New York that has been languishing on the real estate market for the past five years.

The unconfirmed sale, which The Daily Mail believes could be in honour of Pitt’s upcoming 50th birthday in December, includes a home that was designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Pitt is known to be a big architecture buff (and a fan of Frank Lloyd Wright), so the $US12.2 million purchase wouldn’t be too surprising for the movie star. The sale would even be somewhat of a deal, considering that a little over a year ago the home and island were listed fot $US19.9 million.

The heart-shaped property is just a 15-minute helicopter ride north of New York City. It was completed in 2008 with a 5,000-square-foot main residence and a 1,200-square-foot guest cottage. Even if hasn’t been purchased by Jolie, it’s still worth taking a look around.

