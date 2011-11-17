You Won't Believe How Much Money Celebrities Make Off Tabloid Stunts

Speidi became a tabloid staple, and told Piazza that he received the following for selling photos:

Montag after her breast implants -- $10,000.

Montag discussing wanting to remove them -- $30,000.

A photo of the two not fighting -- $300.

A photo of the two fighting on 'The HIlls' -- $10,000.

'Hills' producers were pissed when Montag and Pratt eloped. They proposed filming a second wedding that would culminate with Pratt dumping Montag at the altar and Montag and Conrad reconciling. Pratt declined, and told Piazza: 'I would have done it...if they had paid us more.'