You Won't Believe How Much Money Celebrities Make Off Tabloid Stunts

Jo Piazza‘s Celebrity, Inc. hit bookstores this week, and it’s chock full of the dirty career secrets of the rich and famous — especially the reality-TV and publicity-stunt-pro rich and famous.You seriously won’t believe how these people made it to your TV, the kind of money they’re pulling down, and why Lindsay Lohan is losing while Charlie Sheen is #winning.
When they were about to have baby Shiloh, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt set the precedent for the lucrative celebrity baby photo craze: here's how they did it.
- Pitt and Jolie traveled to Namibia to give birth to make absolutely sure not a single snap would be captured by paparazzi.
- Meanwhile, stateside, a bidding war began. The National Enquirer bid $100 million (could they have possibly been able to deliver on that?), but the couple deemed the tabloid was unworthy of the pictures.
- People won the rights to the pictures at an estimated $3.1 million.
By the time Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony had their twins, the market price had risen considerably.
- Nicole Richie scored $1 million for the first pictures of Harlow from People in 2008, an impressive feat.
- The same year, Christina Aguilera got $2 million for the first pictures of baby Max.
- And Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony really made bank on the first photos of twins Max and Emme, cashing in at $6 million.
- People paid $7 million for the domestic rights to the pictures of the twins.
- 'It is estimated that in total, including the sale of international rights, Pitt and Jolie received $14 million for the photographs introducing young Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon to the world. Naturally, it's assumed to be the most expensive celebrity photo buy of all time.
Let's turn to Spencer Pratt -- here's exactly how that fameball clawed his way to the top (or bottom, depending on your perspective.)
- Pratt tried (unsuccessfully) to create a show about friend Brody Jenner's family (Brody is the son of Bruce Jenner, Kardashian patriarch, but Pratt's focused on a different segment of relatives).
- When he saw MTV's 'The Hills' in 2006, Pratt recognised Montag on the show and realised he had hung out with her a few times. He decided to get on the show by dating Montag.
- He and Jenner started hanging out at restaurants where 'The Hills' was filming, and eventually he started dating Montag, and encouraged Jenner to date Lauren Conrad.
- Pratt's character was a bully on the show, and Conrad hated him. After his first appearance on 'The Hills' earned him a slew of negative press (but press nonetheless!), Pratt was given a $40,000 per episode raise.
Speidi became a tabloid staple, and told Piazza that he received the following for selling photos:
- Montag after her breast implants -- $10,000.
- Montag discussing wanting to remove them -- $30,000.
- A photo of the two not fighting -- $300.
- A photo of the two fighting on 'The HIlls' -- $10,000.
'Hills' producers were pissed when Montag and Pratt eloped. They proposed filming a second wedding that would culminate with Pratt dumping Montag at the altar and Montag and Conrad reconciling. Pratt declined, and told Piazza: 'I would have done it...if they had paid us more.'
- Paris Hilton was one of the first celebrities on the scene who was known to do anything for attention.
- She's been on a couple of reality shows including 'The Simple Life,' but that's not how she made most of her money. She invented making money off of a club appearances.
- In 2005, Paris Hilton made $6.5 million.
Then, Kim Kardashian swooped in and stole Paris's thunder. Everything that Paris did, Kim did better.
- Piazza writes: 'Whereas Hilton was a sexy bad girl, Kardashian is a sexy good girl' even though she had a sex tape. In other words, she was easier to work with -- and willing to work hard and stay away from potential illegal embarrassments.
- Hilton's brand was built on fighting with friends, going to jail, and not wearing underwear. Kardashian based her brand in family -- and so was able to use it as a jumping off point for fragrances, boutiques and clothing lines.
- 'Keeping Up With The Karsashians,' which Khloe has called a '30 minute commercial' for them brings in the least revenue, with the three sisters making $20,000 per episode.
- Kim makes $100,000 to $250,000 for appearances in the U.S. and $1 million for appearances abroad.
- Kim got paid $25,000 to tweet about Armani.
- Khloe made $300,000 from Life & Style for her shotgun wedding to Lamar Odom.
- Kourtney made the same amount for her pregnancy.
She once told the press: 'My fantasy is to have Keeping Up With Katdashians, Season 26...Who knew it would be this profitable? I should have had more kids.'
The worst part is that she's probably serious.
- 50 Cent and Kanye West have some of the biggest beef in the business, and everyone wins. In a publicity stunt, executed by West, when they realised they had albums coming out the same day in 2007, they used social media to hype up their feud. Their album sales went through the roof.
- 50 Cent's Curtis sold 691,000 albums. It was projected to sell 500,000.
- West's 'Graduation' sold 957,000 in its first week. His previous album sold 860,000 during its first week.
- 'Sheen has been arrested on domestic violence charges and is an admitted (and proud) cocaine addict, a promiscuous connoisseur of porn stars and prostitutes, and thrice divorced. And in 2011, he was the highest paid actor on television,' Piazza writes. He earned $2 million per episode of 'Two and a Half Men.'
- He has always been the same type of person, and just the fact that you know what to expect from him makes him consistent and a money-maker, unlike Lohan. This is how his deals keep rolling in.
