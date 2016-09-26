Meet Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 6 children who will be at the center of their impending divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will be divorcing after more than two years of marriage.

While the two may have nearly $500 million in assets combined to divvy up, the biggest stake in the divorce may be the custody arrangements for the couple’s six children.

If you’re not familiar with the Jolie-Pitt gang, here’s a primer on the children in the order they became a part of the Brangie brood.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 15

Maddox was adopted by Angelina Jolie in 2002 from Cambodia and originally changed his name from Rath Vibol to Maddox Chivan Thornton Jolie when she was still married to Billy Bob Thornton.

The following year, she opened a foundation in Cambodia (now the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation) which helps provide health care, education, and conservation projects. In 2006, a children’s center was opened under his name in Cambodia’s capital.

Maddox had a small part in Brad Pitt’s 2013 movie “World War Z” where he played a zombie who was shot. Maddox is currently helping his mother with work on a Netflix original film based in his home country of Cambodia. Angelina Jolie is directing and producing an adaptation of the Loung Ung memoir, “First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers.“

“The film will change Mad, but as much as he’s discovering the horrors of the past, he’ll also be discovering the culture before the war, the dignity of his country, how they held their heads up,” Angelina told Vogue in 2015 of Maddox’s role working on the film.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images Brad Pitt with Maddox on the sideline benches before the Saints game against the Cardinals during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at the Louisiana Superdome in January 2010.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International Maddox at the World Premiere of ‘World War Z’ in June 2013 with Brad Pitt.

Pitt formerly applied to adopt Maddox in 2005 at the same time he applied to adopt the couple’s other adopted daugther, Zahara.

It has also been reported that an alleged fight between Brad Pitt and Maddox on a plane trip may have played a role in Angelina Jolie’s decision to file for divorce. In a statement released by Angelina Jolie’s attorney, it was said the decision to divorce “was made for the health of the family.“

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Here’s Maddox in 2014, all grown up at the world premiere of ‘Maleficent’ May 28, 2014.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 11

Angelina Jolie adopted Zahara from Ethiopa in 2005, right after Independence Day. Pitt adopted her a year later.

Zahara also provided her voice in “Kung Fu Panda 3” and has a small uncredited role in “Maleficent,” according to IMDB.

Angelina started work on an Ethiopian facility in 2011 to be named after her daughter for children who have been diagnosed with HIV or tuberculosis.

Zahara appears to be pretty close with sister Shiloh. The two have been seen out on shopping excursions together and attended Nickelodeon’s 28th annual Kids’ Choice Awards in 2015 with Angelina Jolie.

According to reports, Zahara looks up to actress Lupita Nyong’o and wants to get into modelling.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Jolie with daughters Zahara and Shiloh at the Kids’ Choice Awards in March 2015.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 10

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s first biological daughter was born in May 2006. People paid a reported $4 million for the exclusive US rights to run the first photos of Shiloh.

People This June 2006 issue of People was a huge seller for the magazine, with 2.2 million copies sold, according to the Associated Press.

Since a young age Shiloh has preferred dressing in boy’s clothes — fedoras and sometimes ties — looking like a mini-me to father Brad. In 2008, Pitt explained to Oprah how then-2-year-old Shiloh would ask to be called John.

Two years later, Jolie opened up to Vanity Fair about their daughter.

“She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits,” Jolie said. “She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of the brothers.”

Jolie notes that she was similar to Shiloh when she was young.

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 12

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Pax in August 2008 on a water boat from the Marco Polo Airport in Venice, Italy.

Jolie’s second oldest son Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt was adopted in 2007 from Vietnam when he was three years old. His name means peaceful sky in Latin and Vietnamese, respectively. Brad Pitt adopted Pax a year later in 2008.

Pax, along with his brother Maddox, has showed off some cool hairstyles over the years ranging from mohawks to dyed looks. He celebrated his seventh birthday with the family in Paris where they rode in a hot-air balloon and went on a party cruise. That same year, in 2011, Jolie took Pax back to Vietnam for a visit so he could learn more about his culture.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Pax with Brad Pitt, Maddox, and Shiloh at the premiere of Angelina Jolie’s movie ‘Unbroken’ in December 2014.

A zip-up shark hoodie became a staple outfit of his to hide from the paparazzi for a while.

Like some of his siblings, he also had a small role in one of his parents’ films. He had a small uncredited role in Angelina’s “Maleficent.” Pax also recorded some animal noises for pandas in “Kung Fu Panda 3” along with his siblings Zahara, Shiloh, and Knox. Pax was reportedly helping Angelina Jolie with her Netflix film by taking still photos on set.

Earlier this year, Jolie told Vanity Fair that Pax has an interest in music and deejaying.

Vivienne and Knox Jolie Pitt, 8

Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline were born July 12, 2008. Knox is the middle name of Pitt’s grandfather while Leon is the name of Jolie’s great-great grandfather. Marcheline is the name of Jolie’s mother. The fraternal twins are spitting images of their sibling Shiloh.

In 2011, Jolie described Vivienne, who she refers to as Vivi, as a “girly girl” who likes to get her nails done and loves the colour pink. Angelina Jolie used the words “elegant and delicate” to define her to Marie Claire in 2011. Meanwhile, Knox is just the opposite. He’s a tough little “dude” who likes dinos and swords.

Vivienne played a pint-size version of Princess Aurora in “Maleficent” alongside her mum, a role for which she reportedly earned $3,000 per week. Knox, meanwhile, recorded animal noises for “Kung Fu Panda 3,” which Jolie voiced a part in herself.

Disney Vivienne on set of ‘Maleficent’ with her mother who plays the antihero.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images Vivienne and Knox are surrounded by their brothers and sister along with Angelina Jolie at the World Premiere of ‘Kung Fu Panda 3.’

The twins modelled in Vogue alongside their siblings and parents for the magazine’s November 2015 issue. Jolie told Vanity Fair earlier this year that Vivienne wants to learn Arabic while Knox is learning sign language.

Knox may have a future in jewellery design. For Mother’s Day this year, Knox had a Maleficent drawing of his turned into a gold ring.

NOW WATCH: The flying car is HERE



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.