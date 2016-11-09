Angelina Jolie says she and Brad Pitt have reached a custody agreement -- but that may not be the case

The INSIDER Summary:

Is the months-long fight over custody of Angelina Jolie’s and Brad Pitt’s children finally over? Maybe.

According to representatives for Jolie, she and Pitt have reached a custody agreement for their six children. The Associated Press reports Jolie will retain physical custody of the children. Pitt will retain shared legal custody and continue to have visitation rights.

On the surface, this seems like a victory for Jolie. When Jolie filed for divorce, she asked for sole physical custody, shared legal custody, and visitation rights for Pitt. According to her representative, Jolie received each of those. Pitt, on the other hand, wanted to share physical custody along with legal custody, according to court papers he filed Friday.

Pitt’s camp hasn’t yet confirmed that they have reached an agreement. No one has seen any court filings which indicate the agreement is in place. A statement to Us Weekly, by a representative for Jolie said a legal agreement was “accepted and signed by both sides over a week ago,” but Pitt filed for joint physical custody on Friday, less than a week ago, which would contradict the agreement.

Other anonymous sources are conflicting. TMZ says that the initial report about the agreement in the Associated Press is false.

“In fact, the couple agreed to extend the temporary arrangement ONLY until the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services closes its investigation,” TMZ says.

Pitt has been under investigation by DCFS for a few weeks after reports emerged that he got into an altercation with one of Jolie’s children, Maddox, on a plane. Maddox, unlike his five siblings, also refused to attend a monitored visit with Pitt, according to Us Weekly.

A “legal source familiar with the case” told Us Weekly that the new agreement Jolie’s representative announced is an agreement to extend their current, temporary arrangement until the two figure out a permanent solution. Yet another source told the magazine that Pitt intends to keep on fighting for joint physical custody.

“Brad’s filing demonstrates that he’s going to fight for the kids,” the source said. “His filing shows that he is going to stand firm on sharing custody of the kids. It’s a clear sign that he’s going to fight for his right for the kids.”

So what happened for sure? We won’t know until the two file a divorce agreement in court. And that can take years.

