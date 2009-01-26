Angelina Jolie, Bono Both Skipping Davos

This is probably all you need to know about the changing mood at this year’s Davos World Economic Form:



NYT: Lloyd C. Blankfein, the chief executive of Goldman Sachs, is sending his deputy. It looks as if Ms. Schiffer and Angelina Jolie, another celebrity from the glamour years of the boom, will also be absent.

Even Bono, the rock star and social activist who has attended for the last three years, has other commitments: he and his band, U2, are releasing a new album.

We’re not surprised that these celeb-activists aren’t showing up. When times are flush, they’ll easily find politicians business leaders willing to listen to their appeals about African debt, or whatever their latest cause is. But when the issues at hand seem far more serious — like keeping the EU together, or maintaining confidence in paper currency — there’s not really much of a place for them, is there?

