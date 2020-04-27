Every single Angelina Jolie movie, ranked

Paramount Pictures; Disney; 20th Century Fox Angelina Jolie recently starred as Maleficent in the series’ sequel.

Angelina Jolie is an actress and director best known for her work in films like “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (2005) and “Maleficent” (2014).

Her best-reviewed films include “Gia” (1998) and “Kung Fu Panda” (2008).

Her lowest-rated movies are “Original Sin” (2001) and “Playing God” (1997).

Angelina Jolie boasts an expansive film career that has transcended genres on multiple occasions.

Here is every movie in Jolie’s filmography, ranked according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change. Films without critic scores were not included.

Jolie’s lowest-rated film is “Original Sin” (2001).

caption Angelina Jolie in “Original Sin.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 12%

Summary: Set in 1800s Cuba, “Original Sin” centres on Luis Antonio Vargas (Antonio Banderas), a coffee merchant who falls harder than he expected for his mail-order bride Julia Russell (Jolie), who is actually a con artist.

Despite the high-profile cast, critics found the film riddled with unintentional humour and had a collective laugh at the film’s expense.

“High on lust and low on logic, the preposterous ‘Original Sin’ is an erotic thriller that evokes more laughs than sweat,”Rex Reed wrote for The Observer.

In the suspense thriller “Playing God” (1997), she was Claire.

caption Angelina Jolie in “Playing God.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 13%

Summary: In the thriller “Playing God,” surgeon Dr. Eugene Sands (David Duchovny) loses his licence after he’s caught using drugs during an operation. Dr. Sands is later approached by Raymond Blossom (Timothy Hutton), who offers him a place as a doctor for the criminal underworld of Los Angeles.

Jolie had a supporting role in the film as Raymond’s girlfriend, Claire, who tries to seduce Dr. Sands.

Although Duchovny put out a strong performance, critics felt that “Playing God” lacked focus and tried to cater to too many genres at once.

“David Duchovny is absolutely charming in a movie that combines medicine and crime and ultimately wears out its welcome by being too cute and repetitive with its throwaway humour,” Gene Siskel wrote for the Chicago Tribune.

The actress was Sarah Jordan in “Beyond Borders” (2003).

caption Angelina Jolie in “Beyond Borders.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Summary: In the romantic drama “Beyond Borders,” Sarah Jordan (Jolie) and her husband Henry Bauford (Linus Roache) live an idyllic life in London in the 1980s. But when humanitarian worker Nick Callahan (Clive Owen) questions Sarah’s comfortable life, she decides to join him on a trip to Cambodia.

Despite good intentions, “Beyond Borders” felt cloying and condescending to many reviewers.

“A melodrama with pretensions to humanitarian generosity,”Stephanie Zacharek wrote for Salon.com.

She was Olympias in the drama “Alexander” (2004).

caption Angelina Jolie and Colin Farrell in “Alexander.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 16%

Summary: In “Alexander,” Alexander the Great (Colin Farrell) brings the Greek and Macedonian armies into battle, which ultimately leads to his untimely death.

Jolie co-starred in the film as Olympias, Alexander’s mother.

Critics felt like “Alexander” ran out of plot long before the credits rolled.

“[Oliver] Stone has always relished posing more questions than he has answers in biopics,” Kaleem Aftab wrote for The List. “In ‘Alexander,’ however, he enjoys it a little too much.”

Jolie played Elise Clifton Ward in “The Tourist” (2010).

caption Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie in “The Tourist.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

Summary: In the romantic thriller “The Tourist,” Frank (Johnny Depp) meets Elise (Jolie) on a train and soon realises that she is caught up in a deadly plot that spells danger for them both.

Critics had a hard time getting on board with the preposterous plot of “The Tourist.”

“The tone is lightly comic, the dialogue flirty and amusing but the performances are unengaged,” Paul Byrnes wrote for The Sydney Morning Herald. “There’s no floor of reality, as there always was in a Hitchcock film, even his light confections.”

In “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” (2001), she starred as Lara.

caption Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

Summary: Based on the video game of the same name, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” follows highly-trained Lara Croft (Jolie) as she pursues lost artifacts across the farthest reaches of the globe.

Bombastic and filled with silly action sequences, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” was a hard film for critics to take seriously.

“Loud, banal, empty, frenzied, plasticised, flavourless, drab, violent in a bloodless way and sexy in a sexless way,” Stephen Hunter wrote for The Washington Post.

The actress was Illeana in “Taking Lives” (2004).

caption Angelina Jolie in “Taking Lives.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22%

Summary: “Taking Lives” is a dramatic thriller that centres on Illeana Scott (Jolie), a criminal profiler known for her unconventional methods of deduction. Illeana is called to assist a pair of Canadian detectives (Olivier Martinez and Jean-Hugues Anglade) in their search for a serial killer in Montreal.

Some critics praised Jolie’s level of devotion to the role, but most thought that the film itself was contrived and irredeemable.

“Jolie is far too good for this tripe but she does give the film its only believable moments, and for the first half, her concentration makes you watch her intently,” Charles Taylor wrote for Salon.com.

She was Tosh in the comedy “Lookin’ to Get Out” (1982).

caption Angelina Jolie in “Lookin’ to Get Out.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25%

Summary: “Lookin’ to Get Out” is a comedy that follows Alex Kovac (Jon Voight) and Jerry Feldman (Burt Young) from New York to Las Vegas as they look to beat the house at the famous MGM Grand.

This was Jolie’s first film performance, and she had a small role as Kovac’s daughter, Tosh.

The majority of critics felt that “Lookin’ to Get Out” was a flimsy comedy that failed to produce laughs from start to finish.

“The picture is a sloppy mess that stumbles toward oblivion like a drunk on a losing streak,” Richard Corliss wrote for Time magazine.

Jolie returned as Lara in “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life” (2003).

caption Angelina Jolie in “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25%

Summary: In “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life,” Lara (Jolie) attempts to locate Pandora’s Box in a legendary underwater temple and keep it out of the hands of a Chinese crime syndicate.

Critics admitted that the “Lara Croft” sequel made slight improvements over the first instalment, but it was still largely held back by its cartoonish plot.

“Better than its predecessor – and, yes, that’s every bit the backhanded compliment it sounds like,” Michael Dequina wrote for The Movie Report.

In “Gone in 60 Seconds” (2000), she played Sarah Wayland.

caption Angelina Jolie in “Gone in 60 Seconds.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25%

Summary: In the action thriller “Gone in 60 Seconds,” skilled car thief Randall “Memphis” Raines (Nicolas Cage) looks to retire from the business, but his plans are interrupted when his brother, Kip (Giovanni Ribisi), gets a target placed on his back by a local crime boss.

Jolie had a supporting role in the film as Sarah “Sway” Wayland, a fellow car thief.

Devoid of heart-pounding action and packed with too many characters, “Gone in 60 Seconds” felt like the shadow of a better action thriller.

“What’s missing from ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’ is anything new,”David Ansen wrote for Newsweek. “There’s a ‘been there, done that’ feeling to the enterprise.”

The actress was Legs Sadovsky in “Foxfire” (1996).

caption Angelina Jolie in “Foxfire.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Summary: In the drama “Foxfire,” a group of teenage girls takes revenge on their high-school biology teacher when they learn that he has been forcing them all to perform sexual acts.

Jolie starred in the film as Margaret “Legs” Sadovsky, the leader of the group.

“Foxfire” was adapted from a novel by Joyce Carol Oates, and many critics felt like it was a poor translation of the original material.

“Joyce Carol Oates and her fans will be disappointed by this trivial and muddled screen version of her popular novel about female bonding and empowerment,” Emanuel Levy wrote for Variety.

She was Amelia Donaghy in “The Bone Collector” (1999).

caption Angelina Jolie in “The Bone Collector.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 28%

Summary: In the suspense thriller “The Bone Collector,” police officer Amelia Donaghy (Jolie) assists a forensics detective named Lincoln Rhyme (Denzel Washington) in hunting down a dangerous serial killer before he commits his next brutal crime.

Gruesome and grisly with a nonsensical twist, “The Bone Collector” lacked a compelling narrative and a sense of restraint in critics’ opinions.

“[It] shares with most of the films of this genre a penchant for moody photography, startling bursts of violence and, regrettably, a finale that’s so far-fetched and relies on so many coincidences it’s impossible to swallow,” James Sanford wrote for the Kalamazoo Gazette.

Jolie starred as Lanie Kerrigan in “Life or Something Like It” (2002).

caption Angelina Jolie in “Life or Something Like It.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 28%

Summary: In “Life or Something Like It,” Lanie Kerrigan (Jolie) is an image-obsessed news anchor whose cushy life in Seattle is thrown for a loop when a clairvoyant homeless man named Prophet Jack (Tony Shalhoub) predicts that she will die within a week.

Despite Jolie’s best efforts, critics seemed to roll their eyes at the goofy romantic comedy.

“Comes on like a romantic comedy with metaphysical pretensions, but somehow these opposing aspects manage to cancel each other out, leaving us with laugh-lite comedy and, well, metaphysical pretensions,” John Patterson wrote for LA Weekly.

The actress was Kate in “Hackers” (1995).

caption Angelina Jolie in “Hackers.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

Summary: The techno-thriller “Hackers” follows a group of teenage hackers, led by Dade (Jonny Lee Miller) and Kate (Jolie), as they hack into the server of a major oil company and uncover a massive embezzlement scheme.

“Hackers” had a fun, young cast of talented leads but suffered from an aimless plot and a reliance on techno-babble.

“After the mechanics of the thriller plot start to kick in, the film drags. And when it’s time for the big cyber-showdown, we’re stuck, once again, with footage of frantic typing,” Jay Boyar wrote for the Orlando Sentinel.

She was Vanessa in “By the Sea” (2015).

caption Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in “By the Sea.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 35%

Summary: Set in the 1970s, the romantic drama “By the Sea” centres on married couple Roland (Brad Pitt) and Vanessa (Jolie) as they rekindle the magic of their relationship during a vacation to France.

The film, which was also written and directed by Jolie, failed to ignite much love from reviewers who felt the drama dragged.

“If only ‘By the Sea’ were hilariously bad, I could recommend it for star power alone,” Kate Muir wrote for The Times. “But this is a film stuck in the doldrums.”

Jolie voiced Lola in the animated comedy “Shark Tale” (2004).

caption Angelina Jolie voiced Lola in “Shark Tale.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36%

Summary: In the family comedy “Shark Tale,” Oscar (voiced by Will Smith) tells a tall tale about taking out the son of a notorious shark mob boss (voiced by Robert De Niro), and scrambles to keep his story afloat.

Jolie had a supporting role voicing one of Oscar’s romantic interests, Lola.

Critics felt that “Shark Tale” lacked a bit of substance.

“Essentially, the anchor doesn’t go deep enough and ‘Shark Tale’ is left to flounder,” Stella Papamichael wrote for BBC.

In “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (2019), she played Maleficent.

caption Angelina Jolie in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Summary: In the sequel to “Maleficent” (2014), Maleficent (Jolie) and her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning) find their bond tested when a new threat to their kingdom pulls them toward opposite ends of a war.

Critics fawned over Jolie’s return as Maleficent, but felt like the second instalment in the series failed to add much to the mystical world they had created in the first.

“Sadly, such fun is not to be had in ‘Mistress of Evil,’ a needless sequel to the 2014 ‘Sleeping Beauty’ riff that fails to fully value the entire appeal of these films: Jolie’s Maleficent,” Jake Coyle wrote for the Associated Press.

The actress was Gloria McNeary in “Hell’s Kitchen” (1999).

caption Angelina Jolie in “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Summary: In “Hell’s Kitchen,” after a robbery goes awry, a group of teenagers deals with the fallout.

Jolie starred as Gloria, a young teen who suspects that one of her partners in crime may be responsible for her boyfriend’s death.

“Hell’s Kitchen” was a hard watch for critics, who felt like the drama was in amateur hands.

“Watching Tony Cinciripini’s debut film, ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ is like sitting in the back seat while someone drives a car for the first time,” Lawrence Van Gelder wrote for The New York Times. “The vehicle seems frequently out of control and the proceedings sometimes inadvertently ridiculous.”

She appeared as herself in the documentary “Jane’s Journey” (2011).

caption The documentary is about Jane Goodall.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42%

Summary: “Jane’s Journey” is a biographical documentary about the incredible life of Jane Goodall and her impact on the world as an environmental leader and animal rights activist. Jolie appeared in the film as herself to speak about Goodall’s work.

Despite the undeniable influence of Goodall’s work, critics felt like the documentary was meandering and didn’t do Goodall justice.

“Positivity has its limits in ‘Jane’s Journey,’ a portrait of primatologist Jane Goodall that’s long on adulation and short on spark,” Sheri Linden wrote for the Los Angeles Times.

Jolie played Mary Bell in “Pushing Tin” (1999).

caption Angelina Jolie in “Pushing Tin.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

Summary: “Pushing Tin” is a comedic drama about a feud between air traffic controller named Nick Falzone (John Cusack) and fellow controller Russell Bell (Billy Bob Thornton) as they juggle their jobs and personal lives.

Jolie had a supporting role in the film as Mary, Russell’s wife.

Critics called “Pushing Tin” a messy drama with a lacklustre script and no direction.

“It’s frustrating to see such a promising premise, and such a delightful cast, wasted,” David Ansen wrote for Newsweek.

The actress played the titular role in “Maleficent” (2014).

caption Angelina Jolie as Maleficent.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

Summary: In a twist on the classic Disney story, “Maleficent” centres on the titular villain (Jolie) and her reign over a magical land. After cursing a child, Aurora (Elle Fanning), Maleficent grows to care for the princess like a daughter and finds her heart softening.

Although critics were divided over the merit of the story itself, they felt like Fanning and Jolie elevated the film with their performances.

“[Jolie is] funny, powerful, treacherous, and anything but a cardboard cut-out of cackling evil,” Emmet Asher-Perrin wrote for Tor. “Maleficent shines in her hands.”

She was Lisa in the drama “Girl, Interrupted” (1999).

caption Angelina Jolie in “Girl, Interrupted.” source Columbia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54%

Summary: Set in a psychiatric facility in 1967, “Girl, Interrupted” centres on Susanna Kaysen (Winona Ryder) and her stay at a care centre in New England as she meets fellow patients like Lisa (Jolie) and grapples with a recent diagnosis of borderline personality disorder.

Ryder and Jolie gave head-turning performances in “Girl, Interrupted,” but the film itself earned mixed reviews from a narrative perspective.

“Does it matter that every time Jolie’s offscreen the film wilts a little? Ryder should be perfect as the bright spark; her lines are sharp as a knife,” Charlotte O’Sullivan wrote for Time Out. “There’s a gap, however, between what we hear and what we see.”

Jolie starred as Margaret Russell in “The Good Shepherd” (2006).

caption Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in “The Good Shepherd.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55%

Summary: In the drama “The Good Shepherd,” Edward Wilson (Matt Damon), a wartime intelligence operative, rises through the ranks of covert government operations as the world sits on the brink of the Cold War.

Jolie co-starred in the film as Wilson’s wife Margaret “Clover” Russell.

Called incredibly detailed and accurate to the time period it portrayed, “The Good Shepherd” wore critics out with its lengthy runtime.

“The film’s watchable enough if you’re indulgent of its flaws but at 167 minutes it does tax the patience,” Geoff Andrew wrote for Time Out.

In “Come Away” (2020), she played Rose Littleton.

caption Angelina Jolie in “Come Away.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%

Summary: Pulling from classic children’s tales, like “Peter Pan” and “Alice in Wonderland,” “Come Away” is a family drama in which Alice Littleton (Keira Chansa) and Peter Littleton (Jordan Nash) attempt to cheer up their parents (Jolie and David Oyelowo) in the wake of a tragedy.

Although it was marketed as a family film, the movie held little appeal for younger viewers and didn’t seem to capture the attention of adults either.

“A wealth of familiar storybook material and a cast including Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo will draw attention, but a handsome production and beautiful cast aren’t enough to get this fantasy off the ground,” John DeFore wrote for The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress was Joan in “Playing by Heart” (1998).

caption Angelina Jolie in “Playing by Heart.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

Summary: In the ensemble romantic comedy “Playing by Heart,” a group of Californians finds their love lives interconnected by a young club-hopper named Joan (Jolie).

Bursting with dialogue and self-indulgent wit, “Playing by Heart” received mixed reception from critics who felt like it said more than it showed.

“[Willard] Carroll’s characters spend so much time talking, albeit intelligently, that the connections they make seem peculiarly synthetic,” Lael Loewenstein wrote for Variety.

She was Jane Smith in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (2005).

caption Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

Summary: In the action-comedy “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” John (Pitt) and Jane (Jolie) appear to live run-of-the-mill suburban lives until they realise that they are both top assassins who work for competing firms.

A high-octane thrill ride with a dark sense of humour, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” found some admirers but was still a let down for critics who felt like it wasn’t fully fleshed out.

“The couple’s dark, deadpan banter is amusing, particularly during a car chase in which they rapidly exchange some home truths,” Amy Simmons wrote for Time Out. “But there’s a coldness to their characters that is never resolved.”

Jolie starred as Christine Collins in “Changeling” (2008).

caption Angelina Jolie in “Changeling.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61%

Summary: Based on a true story, the drama “Changeling” depicts the tragic story of Christine Collins (Jolie) and her search for the truth after she suspects that the child returned to her after an abduction is not her son.

“Changeling” appeared to be a difficult viewing experience for some critics, but others urged viewers to hang on for an ultimately rewarding ending.

“It’s a tough movie but also rewarding and inspiring: something of a quiet triumph,” Wally Hammond wrote for Time Out.

In “Salt” (2010), she starred as Evelyn Salt.

caption Angelina Jolie in “Salt.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62%

Summary: In the action thriller “Salt,” CIA operative Evelyn Salt (Jolie) is forced to go on the run after a defector paints her as a Russian spy. Determined to prove herself innocent, Salt uses her training to evade capture as she looks for a way out.

“Salt” wasn’t received as the most intelligent spy film, but many critics admitted to having a fun time in the theatre.

“In the great tradition of summer popcorn hits, Angelina Jolie’s action-spy thriller ‘Salt’ is stupid but fun,” Caryn James wrote for Newsday.

The actress was Fox in the action-thriller “Wanted” (2008).

caption Angelina Jolie in “Wanted.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Summary: “Wanted” follows Wesley (James McAvoy) as he’s recruited by Fox (Jolie) and her mentor Sloan (Morgan Freeman) to a guild of secret assassins.

“Wanted” isn’t for everyone, but critics found it to be an entertaining ride for fans of action films.

“It’s made for fans of films that really just want to see some great visuals, some amazing sequences and some terrific performances,” Richard Roeper wrote for Ebert & Roeper.

She was Franky in “Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow” (2004).

caption Angelina Jolie in “Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Summary: In “Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow,” after famous scientists disappear without a trace, Polly Perkins (Gwyneth Paltrow) and the heroic Sky Captain (Jude Law) embark on a global investigation to stop Dr. Totenkopf (Laurence Olivier) and his second-in-command Franky (Jolie) from completing their evil scheme.

The high-concept, adventure fantasy was short on sense, but critics admitted that it was inventive.

“Such an interestingly silly movie that I found myself idly wondering what particular audience was being targeted with its peculiar conceits and infinitude of special effects,” Andrew Sarris wrote for The Observer.

Jolie appeared as Grendel’s mother in “Beowulf” (2007).

caption Angelina Jolie in “Beowulf.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Summary: In a loose adaptation of the classic epic poem, “Beowulf” follows the titular warrior (Ray Winstone) on his journey to combat the evil Grendel.

Jolie had a supporting role in the film as Grendel’s mother.

Critics said the special effects and suspense-filled storytelling lent itself to an immersive experience.

“An excellent showcase for the advantages of computer-generated animation,” Tom Charity wrote for CNN.

In “A Mighty Heart” (2007), she played Mariane Pearl.

caption Angelina Jolie in “A Mighty Heart.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Summary: Based on a true story, “A Mighty Heart” follows Mariane Pearl’s (Jolie) relentless search for justice after the disappearance and eventual death of her husband Danny Pearl (Dan Futterman).

Critics praised the harrowing drama, giving particular praise to Jolie’s lead performance.

“Jolie, dominating nearly every scene, is rather remarkable in this star vehicle, effectively conveying a convincing combination of unwavering dedication and the dire desperation of a woman who insists on remaining at the centre of the search for her man,”Kam Williams wrote for Afro Toronto.

The actress voiced Tigress in “Kung Fu Panda 2” (2011).

caption Angelina Jolie’s character in “Kung Fu Panda 2.” source Paramount Pictures/DreamWorks

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Summary: In “Kung Fu Panda 2,” loveable panda Po (voiced by Jack Black) protects the Valley of Peace alongside his fellow warriors – Tigress (voiced by Jolie), Monkey (voiced by Jackie Chan), Mantis (voiced by Seth Rogen), Viper (voiced by Lucy Liu), Crane (voiced by David Cross) – as a villain threatens to destroy kung fu for good.

Filled with colourful animation and a talented cast of voice actors, “Kung Fu Panda 2” failed to measure up to the first instalment and was seen as a lower point for the franchise.

“It’s a great-looking animation and a nice entertainment, though targeted at a younger audience, without the extra level of adult sophistication,” Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian.

Jolie also voiced Tigress in “Kung Fu Panda 3” (2016).

caption She returned as the voice of Tigress in “Kung Fu Panda 3.” source DreamWorks

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Summary: In “Kung Fu Panda 3,” Po (voiced by Black) is excited to reunite with his estranged father Li Shan (voiced by Bryan Cranston), but the family reunion is stopped short when the evil Kai (voiced by JK Simmons) emerges and Po springs into action.

Jolie returned to voice Tigress in the film alongside supporting castmates Cross, Rogen, Liu, and Chan.

Brimming with energy and humour, “Kung Fu Panda 3” was a return to form for the animated franchise.

“There is plenty in ‘Kung Fu Panda 3’ that echoes the first film and the sequel, but it’s not tired recycling,” Philippa Hawker wrote for The Sydney Morning Herald. “Instead, the movie deftly reinforces and extends what has gone before.”

In “Kung Fu Panda” (2008), she originated her role as Tigress.

caption Angelina Jolie voiced Tigress.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Summary: In the animated comedy “Kung Fu Panda,” clumsy panda bear Po (voiced by Black) tries to rise and meet his destiny when he discovers he is the chosen one. Reluctantly taken under the wing of Master Shifu (voiced by Dustin Hoffman), Po trains to match up against the villainous Tai Lung (voiced by Ian McShane).

Jolie originated her role as Tigress in the franchise’s first film.

Visually beautiful and narratively compelling, “Kung Fu Panda” was a heartwarming family adventure, according to critics.

“Hands down the most visually striking of DreamWorks Animation’s releases, this lively CGI comedy is tailor-made for Jack Black,”Andrea Gronvall wrote for the Chicago Reader.

Jolie’s highest-rated film is “Gia” (1998).

caption Angelina Jolie in “Gia.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Summary: The biographical drama “Gia,” follows model Gia Marie Carangi (Jolie) from her turbulent childhood to her journey as a cover girl in New York City who is struggling with addiction.

Led by an incredible central performance by Jolie, “Gia” was received as a dark drama that cut to the core.

“Jolie gives it her all in a thoroughly uninhibited and highly effective portrait of a woman living from thrill to thrill,”James Sanford wrote for the Kalamazoo Gazette.

