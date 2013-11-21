Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's $US25 Wine Named No.1 Rosé In The World

Andreas Rentz/Getty The rosé is produced from the vineyard attached to the couple’s French estate, Château Miraval.

Because everything they do is perfect and a success, naturally Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s new Rosé Miraval wine was included in

Wine Spectator’s 100 Top Winesof the Year.

While it ranked No.84 overall, it won the top spot among Rosé wines.

The wine — produced from the vineyard attached to the couple’s French estate, Château Miraval — retails for just $US25.

Wine Spectator describes the Jolie-Pitt offering as: “Refined and elegant, offering pure and concentrated flavours of dried red berry, tangerine and melon. The focused finish features flint and spice notes, with a hint of cream.”

The rosé just debuted in March and is a collaboration between the Hollywood couple and veteran wine makers, the Perrin family.

“We are intimately involved and quite enthused over the wine project with our friends the Perrin family,” Pitt stated earlier this year.

When Brangelina’s wine first went on sale, 6,000 bottles of their Miraval Rosé 2012 sold out in only a few hours.

Today, Rosé Miraval is readily available most everywhere wine is sold:

