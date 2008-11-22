Angelina And Brad's $14 Million Positive Coverage Deal With People Mag

We wonder how many people Time Inc. had to lay off in order to get the pictures of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s kids while giving up the right to say anything but the nicest of things about the couple?



Telegraph (UK): The New York Times claims Jolie and her partner Brad Pitt made the stipulation during negotiations with People and other magazines competing to carry the first pictures of the latest additions to the Hollywood couple’s family.

The A-list stars reportedly sought a promise from the winning magazine that it would not include any negative coverage of their family, not only in the piece about the twins but in all future articles.

In addition, they received a sum estimated at $14 million for the pictures, a cost People shared with Hello, which received the international rights. The money was to go to charity.

Two people with knowledge of the bidding process that preceded the sale of the photographs told the New York Times the deal Jolie offered the media requested positive coverage. According to the insiders, the actress also sought an “editorial plan” showing exactly what the magazine would publish, the paper reported.

A spokesman for People, however, denied there were any restrictions or conditions placed on coverage. “These claims are categorically false,” a statement given to the New York Times read. “Like any news organisation, People does purchase photos, but the magazine does not determine editorial content based on the demands of outside parties.”

We’ll believe it when we see a negative story about the couple in the mag…

People published the pictures of the twins, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon, on August 18 over 19 pages in what became its best-selling issue in seven years. The accompanying article included details about the couple’s charity work and how their other children were adjusting to their new siblings.

The family album was described as the most expensive celebrity pictures ever sold.

People previously paid a reported $4.1 million for exclusive pictures of Shiloh, Jolie and Pitt’s daughter who was born in 2006. The couple donated the sum to charity.

