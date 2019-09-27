Angelina Jolie went blonde for her new role in Marvel's upcoming movie 'The Eternals' and she looks angelic

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Angelina Jolie stars in ‘The Eternals.’

Angelina Jolie has blonde hair for her new role as Thena in Marvel’s upcoming movie “The Eternals,” which will be released on November 6, 2020.

Photos taken from the UK set of the film showed the actress wearing a white gown and sporting platinum blonde locks.

It’s unclear if Jolie dyed her hair for the part or is wearing a wig.

New pictures show that Angelina Jolie is blonde for her new role in the upcoming movie “The Eternals,” and she looks stunning.

The 44-year-old actress will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Thena in the star-studded movie, which hits theatres on Friday, November 6, 2020. Filming for the movie has started and Jolie was photographed on the set on Friday wearing a billowing, long-sleeved white gown. According to some fans, the filming took place at Frensham Little Pond in the UK.

Images taken by paparazzi showed the “Maleficent” star standing by a body of water and ditching her brunette hair colour for a platinum blonde look. It’s unclear if Jolie dyed her hair or is wearing a wig for her role.

You can see Jolie’s new appearance in the photo below.

Splash News Angelina Jolie photographed on the set of Mavel’s ‘The Eternals’ in September 2019.

Fans who saw the images from the set praised Jolie’s look.

“The Eternals” marks the second film set to be released as part of Marvel’s fourth phase (the first is a standalone “Black Widow” film that will hit theatres on May 1, 2020). The movie focuses on a group of immortals who have special skills, like super strength and the ability to fly. In the comics, Jolie’s character was born in Olympia and is the daughter of Zuras.

Her involvement in “The Eternals” was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20.

“I’m so excited to be here,” Jolie said. “I’m going to work 10 times harder because I think what it means to be part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, to be a part of this family, I know what we all need to do. We have all read the script, we all know what the task ahead is, and we know what you deserve, so we are all going to be working very, very hard.”

The actress also told People that she’s doing “everything from swords to ballet” to prepare for her role. She also revealed the reaction she got from her children.

“What’s really moving to me is that they want to see me strong, and so it’s less to see me in a film, but they’re just happy I will be strong and having fun,” she said.

Jolie will star alongside Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Kit Harington in “The Eternals.”

