Another Huge Setback For Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel continues to watch her power base vanish.First she lost her main ally in France.



Then Greece turned hard against Merkelism.

And now her power domestically is slipping through her fingers.

Her party, the CDU, had its worst ever defeat in regional elections in the North Rhine-Westphalia region, according to Bloomberg.

The 26% garnered by her party was down 10% from the last election. The opposition SPD won overwhelmingly. Even the Pirate Party got 7% of the vote.

Merkel is increasingly isolated. The question is whether she’ll bend towards reality, that a new path that’s not just about austerity is required, or whether she’ll dig in.

