Angela Merkel's Government Is On The Brink Of Collapse

Initially, Angela Merkel, the conservative leader of Germany won praise for her staunch, iron-fisted handling of the PIIGS crisis, refusing to participate in any bailout of a deadbeat nation.



But then she caved (abdicating her ideals), and not only that, she caved once it was too late. The kimono had been lifted, and everyone got a nice good luck at the dysfunction that was the EU.

And now it seems that the Merkel government is under threat of collapse, at least according to The Guardian.

German chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right coalition government looked to be close to collapse today, weakened by a string of disagreements and intense infighting over austerity cuts, policy reform and the departure of senior conservatives.

It seems the press has really turned against her:

But much of the mistrust and anger is being directed at Merkel herself. This week’s Spiegel magazine called her the Trummerfrau, a reference to German women who cleared away the rubble after second world war bombings. It painted a picture of a woman presiding over a government in ruins and used its title page to request the government in one word to “Aufhören!”, or stop.

Criticised at home and abroad for mishandling the euro crisis, Merkel’s latest political headache is the four-year €80bn (£67bn) austerity package passed last week in an attempt to reduce Germany‘s deficit. Many of Merkel’s own CDU MPs fear a voter backlash after growing criticism that the cuts are socially imbalanced.

The truth is, a Merkel ouster would probably be a good thing for the euro. In theory, her hard-line stance is good for the currency, except that in practice it hasn’t been at all. What investors are looking for is a dovish stance, whereby the ECB and the rich countries in Europe take seriously the fact that they’re part of an economic bloc with the poorer PIIGS. Merkel isn’t that type.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.