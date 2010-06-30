Why Tomorrow May Mark A Huge Step In The Decline Of Angela Merkel

Tomorrow, Angela Merkel’s government faces yet another test of confidence when the country’s elected officials will choose Germany’s next president.



Germany’s President is not elected by the people, but by members of the country’s parliament, the Bundestag, and other representatives from regional governments. For a full explanation of how the system works, check out Der Spiegel’s tidy visual representation.

Chancellor Merkel’s preferred candidate, Christian Wulff, is lagging behind the left-wing backed Joachim Gauck in public polls for the position. Wulff is a career politician. Gauck is a human rights activist. And in a position which is more about image than political power, you can see why the public might be tempted to back a less mechanical candidate.

The election of Gauck would serve to enhance doubts over Chancellor Merkel’s coalition, particularly its strength throughout the country. And when she is already under pressure for her role in the Greek bailout, a loss tomorrow may be just another step towards her political decline.

