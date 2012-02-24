WANTED: A Penpal For A 15-Year-Old Angela Merkel

We were incredibly excited when this cutting of a 15-year-old Angela Merkel’s appeal to “Bravo Magazine” was a penpal was forwarded onto us (via @world_first)



Poor Angela! Looks wise, it appeared to be her:

Here’s a rough translation:

I am 15 years old and looking for pen pals from around the world. Who will engage me in correspondence? I like Abba and reading. If you like, guys, then pick up the pen!

Sadly, (as readers at this blog have pointed out) isn’t the Angela Merkel who we’ve all come to know and love — the German leader grew up in East Germany, was born Angela Kasner, and would have missed ABBA’s peak when she was 15.

So either this mysterious woman existed somewhere else in Germany, or this is a fake.

