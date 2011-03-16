Did Angela Merkel Just Shut Seven Nuclear Power Plants As A Political Stunt?

Photo: AP

This morning, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that Germany would shut seven of its nuclear power plants for 3 months as part of a safety review.But this move may be more about domestic political concerns than worries over the crisis in Fukushima, according to Der Spiegel.



They remind that nuclear power was a key part of Merkel’s governing platform, but, that with elections approaching, Merkel now seems willing to give in a little to get the votes she needs.

The key region is traditionally conservative Baden-Württemberg, where the polls are close between Merkel’s party and her centre-left opposition. Baden-Württemberg is also the location of the Neckarwestheim I reactor. One reactor at that facility has been online since 1976.

It is likely that, as this nuclear crisis deepens in Japan, more politicians will see the potential for movement on the nuclear issue. This poses a serious political risk for nuclear and uranium companies.

