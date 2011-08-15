Don't Get Your Hopes Up For Tomorrow's Big Merkozy Meeting

As mentioned earlier,tomorrow will see a big meeting between Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy regarding the European crisis.



The message for Germany: Don’t get your hopes up.

A German spokesman is out saying that there will not be a new euro bond or any other kind of “big bang” solution to the euro crisis (via Bloomberg).

This weekend there had been a report about Germany possibly being willing to buy into this euro bond idea.

Anyway, this cold water isn’t helping markets much right now.

US futures have given up much of their early gains.

One other note: Italy is on holiday today, which is perhaps another reason markets aren’t more mad right now.

