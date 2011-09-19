BERLIN ELECTION: Merkel's Coalition Gets Crushed, As Pro-Internet Freedom Pirate Party Comes Up Big

Two stories out of the regional elections in Berlin, Germany.



The first is that Angela Merkel’s coalition lost big. While her own Christian Democratic party came in second, her ally in government, the Free Democrats fell below the 5% threshold, making them ineligible to pick up any seats in the election.

The other big news: The Pirate Party — which is committed to freeing up the internet — came up big, garnering 9% of the vote (!) and winning seats in government for the first time in the party’s history.

Via the party’s own website, here’s a look at the vote breakdown:

Anyway, another electoral setback for Team Merkel doesn’t help the current course of bailouts in Europe (at all).

