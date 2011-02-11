Merkel Is Scandalized By Ackermann's Claim That Women Would Be A 'colourful And Pretty' Addition To Deutsche Bank's Board

While Angela Merkel has been seen wearing a pretty red or green jacket, she obviously disagrees with Josef Ackermann’s claim that his board “will be more colourful and prettier” with a woman.



Deutsche Bank currently has no women on its board.

Merkel, who has filled one third of her ministry with women, said the lack of women in top management around Germany was a “scandal,” according to Bloomberg.

The president says she’ll give German companies “one last chance” before instituting gender quotas.

Check Out The 18 Best Countries For Women >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.