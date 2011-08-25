Angela Merkel Is The Most Powerful Woman In The World

Angela Merkel takes the top spot on Forbes’ new list of the world’s 100 most powerful women.



Why?

The fate of the Euro crisis is somewhat in her hands. In fact, George Soros says she in part caused the Euro crisis.

Forbes says it’s because she is “the “undisputed” leader of the EU–is key to curing what ails the euro zone.”

Other finance people on the list:

Christine Lagarde, head of the IMF, #9

Mary Schapiro from the SEC, #24

Cynthia Carroll, chief executive officer of Anglo American, #35

Chanda Kochhar, chief executive officer and managing director of ICICI Bank, #43

Lubna S. Olayan, chief executive officer of Olayan Financing Co. of Saudi Arab, #63

Sallie Krawcheck, president of Bank of America Corp.’s Global Wealth & Management unit, #67

Abigail Johnson of Fidelity Investments, #70

Mary Erdoes, head of JPMorgan Asset Management, #74

Spanish bank Banesto’s CEO, Ana Patricia Botin, #77

Ruth Porat from Morgan Stanley, #90

Beth E. Mooney, KeyCorp President and COO, #96

Dominique Senequier, head of AXA Private Equity, the investment buyout arm of French insurer AXA Group, #98

Beth A. Brooke of Ernst & Young, #100

